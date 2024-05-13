CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on June 3rd

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2357 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
CEVMY opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
