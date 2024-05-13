Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $38,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VRT opened at $95.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.