Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after buying an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 18.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 312,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Rollins by 23.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,085,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,864,000 after purchasing an additional 397,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

