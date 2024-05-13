Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,574,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average is $124.58.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

