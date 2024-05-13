Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.21 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. LKQ’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

