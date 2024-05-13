Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $26,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,522,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 208,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 132,888 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $59.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

