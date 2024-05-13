Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $28,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 770,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 1.5 %

Watsco stock opened at $479.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.64 and its 200-day moving average is $406.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.86. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.17 and a fifty-two week high of $480.18.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.