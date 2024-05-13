Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $49,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,504 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total transaction of $309,118.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,846.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total transaction of $309,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 191,631 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,846.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,202 shares of company stock valued at $63,744,128 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $114.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.09. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

