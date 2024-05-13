Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 648.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503,586 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,911,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PVH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PVH opened at $114.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

