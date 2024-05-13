Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

