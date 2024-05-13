Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Comerica by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 43.0% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,664,000 after acquiring an additional 865,870 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 684.2% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 744,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after acquiring an additional 649,956 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,018,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Comerica by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,462,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,784,000 after purchasing an additional 461,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Argus lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $53.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

