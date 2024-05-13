Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $93.42 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

