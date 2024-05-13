Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1,628.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

