Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 43,100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,606,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,271,000.

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

