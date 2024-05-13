Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

