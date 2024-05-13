Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $51.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,667 shares of company stock worth $18,592,670. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

