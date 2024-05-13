Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $110.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $213.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.