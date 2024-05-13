Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Halliburton by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Halliburton by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,525,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.07 on Monday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

