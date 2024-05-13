Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

