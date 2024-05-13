Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $170.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.