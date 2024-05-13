Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,763,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,625,000 after purchasing an additional 189,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463 shares of company stock valued at $101,701. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.59.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

