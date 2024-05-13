Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

FELE opened at $102.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

