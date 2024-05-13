Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 168,569 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3,346.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 277,957 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

