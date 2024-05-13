Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $12,322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,119,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 84,749 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 522.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.