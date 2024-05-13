Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,977 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,897 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.40 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

