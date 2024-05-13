Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 174,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

NYSE BGT opened at $13.38 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

