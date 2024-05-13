Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $3,302,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $2,723,000. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE LW opened at $85.16 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

