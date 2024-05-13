Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.53% from the company’s current price.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

CTOS stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,211.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,993.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth $2,456,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after buying an additional 156,010 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 80,740 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

