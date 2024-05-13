Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

