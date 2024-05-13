Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells $20,730.00 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $20,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $24,825.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,507.50.

Delek US Stock Down 1.2 %

Delek US stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.34. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 627,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.