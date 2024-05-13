Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Now Covered by HSBC

Analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the transportation company’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NYSE:DAL opened at $52.60 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

