Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $13.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMBL. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.89.

Bumble Stock Performance

Bumble stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Bumble has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $21.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

