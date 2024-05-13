Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 29.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $20.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $202.19 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.68.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

