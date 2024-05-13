Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 559.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $202.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.11.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.