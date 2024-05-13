DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stake Lowered by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,029,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 25.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after buying an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 224,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $36.11 on Monday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 7.01%. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

