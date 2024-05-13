DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.4 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.67 EPS.
DigitalOcean Price Performance
Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on DOCN
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalOcean
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Adobe Stock Analysis: Performance, Trends, and Investment Insight
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small for Warren Buffett to Buy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Evolv Technologies Had a Bad Week, Is it Time to Buy or Fade?
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.