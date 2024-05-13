Disc Medicine’s (IRON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IRON. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $732.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.