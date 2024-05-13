Dravo Bay LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after acquiring an additional 871,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,313,000 after acquiring an additional 457,184 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $198.77 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $570.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

