Dravo Bay LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after acquiring an additional 871,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,313,000 after acquiring an additional 457,184 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.
Insider Activity
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $198.77 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $570.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
