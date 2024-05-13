Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $169.00 at KeyCorp

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $158.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $150.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

