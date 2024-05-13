Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Down 66.3% in April

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EVG opened at $10.79 on Monday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $187,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

