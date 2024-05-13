Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EPC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,884. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 87.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 501,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $11,647,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,960,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after buying an additional 262,499 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 483.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 242,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

