Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

