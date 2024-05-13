Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

