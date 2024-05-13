ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
ENB Financial Stock Performance
ENBP stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. ENB Financial has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
About ENB Financial
