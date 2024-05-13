Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC opened at $0.52 on Monday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 476.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

