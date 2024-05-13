EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EEIQ opened at $1.02 on Monday. EpicQuest Education Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

