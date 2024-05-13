Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.04.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $566,034 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 29.1% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

