Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$32.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.29.

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$29.43 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ero Copper

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

