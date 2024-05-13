Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Esquire Financial has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $412.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Esquire Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $598,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

