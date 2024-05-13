Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.77 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

